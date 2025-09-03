FTC Solar Launches Automated 80° High Angle Stow for 1P Pioneer Tracker to Maximize Hail Protection

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading innovator in solar tracking systems and software, today announced the launch of automated 80° high angle stow capability for its flagship 1P Pioneer tracker. This advanced hail mitigation feature, powered by FTC Solar’s intelligent SUNOPS™ software, delivers unmatched protection for solar assets in hail-prone regions.

Every year, hailstorms cause millions of dollars in damage to solar projects, threatening project returns and long-term reliability. FTC Solar’s new high angle stow strategy directly addresses this challenge by rapidly rotating Pioneer trackers to an 80° tilt position when hail is detected. At this steep angle, the modules expose far less surface area, causing hailstones to strike at shallow, glancing angles rather than directly. This deflects impact energy and significantly reduces the risk of damage.

“Solar developers and asset owners need certainty that their systems can withstand extreme weather,” said Yann Brandt, CEO of FTC Solar. “Our 80° high angle stow capability is purpose-built for that challenge. It combines intelligent forecasting, automated response, and robust tracker design to deliver real protection when it matters most.”

The system integrates seamlessly with SUNOPS, FTC Solar’s digital performance platform, enabling configurable thresholds based on hail size, storm probability, and site-specific conditions. Operators can automate stow actions from third-party weather alerts or trigger manual overrides at any time. Once storms pass, trackers return to normal operations – ensuring minimal downtime and maximum energy output.

Key enablers of the Pioneer high angle stow offering include:

Reliable, Controlled Movement – 1P Pioneer’s drive system is engineered to move consistently and safely to high stow angles, ensuring protection is deployed without over-stressing components.

– 1P Pioneer’s drive system is engineered to move consistently and safely to high stow angles, ensuring protection is deployed without over-stressing components. Structural Integrity at High Tilt – Proprietary dampers and robust rail design maintain system stability and minimize stress during extreme stow conditions when high winds accompany hail risk.

– Proprietary dampers and robust rail design maintain system stability and minimize stress during extreme stow conditions when high winds accompany hail risk. Flexible Risk Management – Operators can tailor hail stow parameters through SUNOPS, including thresholds, stow direction, and release timing, to align with site-specific risk profiles.



With automated 80° high angle stow FTC Solar sets a new standard in tracker resilience, ensuring solar assets remain protected and productive in even the harshest environments. Together, this solution provides developers with the tools to safeguard uptime and extend asset lifespans across diverse and challenging climates.

The Pioneer 1P tracker with high angle stow underscores FTC Solar’s commitment to delivering smarter tracker solutions combining intelligent software, robust engineering, and flexible design to meet the evolving demands of today’s solar projects.

To learn more about FTC Solar’s smart trackers, please contact us via email at info@ftcsolar.com, or at https://www.ftcsolar.com/start-conversation/

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

