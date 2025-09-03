Blue J and IBFD Unveil AI Platform for Instant Cross-Border Tax Research

Amsterdam, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue J, the leading generative AI tax research platform, and IBFD, the global authority on cross-border taxation, have formed a landmark strategic partnership to deliver instant, AI-powered international tax research across the US, Canada, and the UK.

International tax has grown more complex with OECD BEPS 2.0, Pillar Two, and digital economy rules. With IBFD’s current content covering 220+ jurisdictions embedded in Blue J’s conversational AI, practitioners can quickly evaluate permanent establishment (PE) risk when entering new markets, assess compliance with global minimum tax rules, and compare transfer pricing across jurisdictions. Natural language queries return answers in seconds, complete with authoritative citations to relevant treaties, case law, and regulatory guidance.

“Our clients operate in a world where international tax complexity is accelerating, and they need not just answers, but clarity and confidence in real time,” said Benjamin Alarie, CEO and co-founder of Blue J. “Integrating IBFD’s global content directly into Blue J’s GenAI platform puts authoritative international tax answers at professionals’ fingertips, transforming what once took hours of research into seconds. This is the first of several major content partnerships that will redefine speed, confidence, and reliability in cross-border tax research.”

The new AI-driven capabilities will launch in beta for select users later in 2025, with general availability across the US, Canada, and UK in Q1 2026. Once launched, the integration will enable tax teams to confidently advise multinational clients, streamline compliance workflows, and enhance strategic planning through a single intuitive interface.

“Activating IBFD’s expertise through Blue J’s proven AI platform represents a significant milestone for international tax, aligning with our mission of sharing tax knowledge across the world,” said Jan Maarten Slagter, CEO of IBFD. “For 87 years, IBFD has set the standard for depth and insight in cross-border taxation. Now we’re not only making our content more actionable – we’re empowering the next generation of tax leaders to thrive amid global digital transformation.”





“AI is now becoming an integral part of the daily work of a tax advisor, so recognising its importance and working it into our work for clients is key to staying ahead of the curve and providing best in class support and services,” said Vicki Heard, Group Head of Tax and Legal Services at KPMG UK and Switzerland. “Using Blue J’s AI platform, our teams will be able to instantly access reliable answers on complex matters, complete with citations from the sources to back them up and links to IBFD’s Tax Research Platform. It means we can advise clients faster and with greater confidence, knowing our guidance is verifiable.”

On October 6, 2025, at IBFD’s Dialogue sessions during IFA 2025, a 90-minute panel will examine the impact of generative AI on the tax profession, featuring a discussion on open vs. closed source AI and a session on practical applications. Panelists will include Benjamin Alarie and Tjerk de Greef, IBFD’s Director of Tech & Data and a key contributor to this strategic partnership.

This IBFD partnership represents continued momentum for Blue J following its $122M Series D funding round in August, led by Oak HC/FT and Sapphire Ventures. The company has doubled both revenue and customer count in the first half of 2025, reflecting growing demand for AI-powered tax solutions.

Tax professionals interested in early access can register for updates at www.bluej.com/IBFD.

About Blue J

Founded in 2015, Blue J delivers generative AI tax research to over 2,800 organizations, including Big Four firms and Fortune 100 companies. Blue J’s conversational platform and curated source library enable fast, confident answers to the world’s toughest tax questions.

About IBFD

IBFD is the leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise. An independent, non-profit foundation, IBFD has a long-standing history in supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. IBFD utilizes a global network of tax experts to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, universities, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. IBFD’s core business is research, publishing (online and print) and education in international taxation. All IBFD products are accessible through IBFD’s Tax Research Platform, the powerful online engine behind efficient tax information and research. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD also has a local presence in important markets such as North America, Asia and China.