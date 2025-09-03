FAT Brands Celebrates Shake Month with Free Shakes Every Day Across Burger Portfolio

Sip On Buy One, Get One Free Deal at Fatburger, Johnny Rockets & Elevation Burger for Month of September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands Inc., parent company of iconic burger concepts Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and Elevation Burger, is churning up a satisfying deal for September in celebration of National Milkshake Month. Every day from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., now through Sept. 30, fans can chill out with a buy one, get one free milkshake at participating locations nationwide. Additional details are as follows:

Fatburger – Fans can get their hands on their favorite Fatburger milkshake and score a second one for free by mentioning the deal in-store or using code SHAKEMONTH25 online at fatburger.com.

Johnny Rockets – Shake it up, old school style, with a hand-spun shake from Johnny Rockets, plus one for a friend. Simply mention the promo in-store to redeem.

Elevation Burger – Cool off this September with buy one, get one free milkshakes at Elevation Burger by mentioning the deal in-store or using code SHAKEMONTH25 online at elevationburger.com.

“Offered in a variety of sweet, indulgent flavors, our shakes are truly a scoop above the rest—making it all the more fitting to celebrate them every day this September,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Whether enjoying this deal with friends or family, we are ready to celebrate the sweetest part of the day with our loyal fans!”

Since its inception in 2017, FAT Brands has brought some of the most iconic, authentic burger brands in the world together, with more than 450 locations worldwide.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter”, is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment. For more information, visit Elevation Burger online at www.elevationburger.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509