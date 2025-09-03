ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Earns “Awardable” Designations from the U.S. Department of Defense and Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced that Spectra Assure has been granted “Awardable” status from the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Platform One (P1) Solutions Marketplace and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. By expanding its presence within the Public Sector, RL makes it easy for Government customers who are marketplace members to procure Spectra Assure and its advanced software assurance and file inspection capabilities.

“There is growing demand within the Government to accelerate and modernize software authorization and acquisition processes. The latest example of this is the new DoD initiative, Software Fast-Track (SWFT),” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-Founder of ReversingLabs. “Earning awardable status through both Platform One and Tradewinds is a major validation of our commitment to helping Government organizations gain fast, reliable assurances that the software they are deploying is secure. This designation, combined with these new strategic partnerships, enables RL to provide organizations with trust in every piece of mission-critical software they count on every day.”

As agencies modernize their development and acquisition practices, RL is meeting them at every stage of the software development and deployment lifecycle, from securing code and building validation to final software binary inspection and real-time threat detection. Now, the company is expanding its capabilities through new partnerships with Carahsoft, Norseman Defense Technologies, Mission First Cyber, and Vibrint.

“ReversingLabs is driving real value across the Federal ecosystem,” said Nick Trzcinski, Vice President of Federal at Norseman Defense Technologies, which provides effective and efficient solutions to solve Government customers’ complex and demanding IT problems. “This awardable status through Platform One means agencies can now deploy trusted, secure software faster—and with confidence.”

Through these partnerships, RL expands its capabilities by adding valuable domain-specific expertise in Federal procurement, cyber resilience, secure system integration, and Zero Trust architecture. This includes new integrations with leading DevSecOps and CI/CD tools as well as support for classified cloud environments and SBOM automation frameworks that align with Federal mandates, including EO 14028 and CISA BOD 23-01.

“Our partnership with ReversingLabs reflects a shared commitment with Carahsoft and our reseller partners to delivering mission-ready cybersecurity solutions to Federal agencies,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “Now, this Awardable status for Spectra Assure accelerates the time it takes for organizations to clear procurement hurdles and reduce acquisition timelines.”

“The Vibrint collaboration with ReversingLabs provides agencies with the tools and knowledge needed to immediately detect software risks and ultimately deploy new solutions with superior confidence,” said Jim Robb, Chief Operating Officer, Vibrint, Inc. “Together, we are helping agencies adopt Zero Trust principles without encumbering development or deployment.”

“Mission First Cyber is committed to partnering with leading technology vendors to offer solutions designed to defend against emerging threats. Our work with ReversingLabs strengthens this commitment by delivering advanced software supply chain security that helps Federal agencies proactively reduce risk and safeguard mission-critical operations from evolving vulnerabilities,” said Jason Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Mission First Cyber.

RL Use Case Available on DOD P1 Solutions and CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplaces

ReversingLabs video, “ReversingLabs Spectra Assure: The Most Complete Software Supply Chain Security,” is accessible only to Government customers on the P1 Solutions and Tradewinds Solutions Marketplaces. The video presents an actual use case demonstrating how Spectra Assure leverages the world’s largest software threat repository to deliver its SAFE report, which provides the most comprehensive SBOM/xBOM and risk assessment, detecting malware, tampering, unknown threats, and providing behavioral analysis at scale. RL was recognized among a competitive field of applicants whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and critical impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video can create a P1 Solutions Marketplace account at https://p1-marketplace.com and a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com .

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files daily with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

About the P1 Solutions Marketplace

The P1 Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in hardware, software, and service solutions. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at https://p1-marketplace.com .

For more information or media requests, contact: support@p1-marketplace.com

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com . Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.



For more information or media requests, contact: success@tradewindai.com .

