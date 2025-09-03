Lancaster Becomes First City to Tackle Red Tape with AI, Partnering with Labrynth to Accelerate Permitting

LANCASTER, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrynth —an AI-native regulatory intelligence company dedicated to streamlining permitting approvals across government and industry—announced that the City of Lancaster, California will become one of the first municipalities in the United States (U.S.) to deploy its next-generation permitting platform, marking a breakthrough in local government modernization and a nationwide shift toward AI-powered regulatory efficiency.

“Lancaster has always been a city that sees possibility where others see roadblocks,” said the City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris . “Our partnership with Labrynth is a testament to that spirit. By leveraging Labrynth’s AI-powered platform, we’re not just keeping up with the future—we’re shaping it. Together, we’re transforming regulatory complexity into an engine for economic growth, speeding up innovation and delivering better services for our residents and businesses. This collaboration sets a new standard for how cities can lead, adapt and unlock opportunity in a fast-changing world.”



Known for its forward-leaning approach to governance and economic development, Lancaster was selected as Labrynth’s inaugural municipal partner based on its readiness to adopt transformative technology and its commitment to cutting red tape across high-impact sectors like housing, energy and infrastructure. The public-private partnership positions Lancaster as a national leader in smart governance and regulatory innovation. By integrating Labrynth’s platform into its development workflows, the city will fast-track approvals, eliminate bottlenecks and raise the bar on permitting speed, transparency and economic readiness.



Lancaster will be one of the first cities featured in Labrynth’s forthcoming Red Tape Index , a national, data-driven benchmark that ranks U.S. jurisdictions on permitting speed, transparency and regulatory readiness. While other cities await their scores, Lancaster is already acting, demonstrating how local leadership can turn compliance from a cost center into a competitive edge, and positioning itself as a magnet for investment and innovation.

The Labrynth platform streamlines permitting processes, improves transparency and helps developers and city officials save time and resources. By automating application validation and eliminating bottlenecks, Labrynth enables faster decisions and fewer delays across key regulatory workflows, especially for development, zoning and licensing approvals.

The deployment will begin with permitting optimization, leveraging AI and agentic workflows to pre-screen submissions, validate them against requirements, flag missing components and dynamically guide applicants through improving them using best practices and precedents.

“Lancaster is doing more than modernizing—they’re showing other cities across America what’s possible,” said Stuart Lacey, CEO of Labrynth. “Their leadership underscores a broader shift across the country: when local governments remove barriers, they unlock opportunity. Lancaster is the blueprint.”

This announcement comes ahead of the national launch of the Red Tape City Index later this month, which will score over 100 U.S. Cities on regulatory speed and clarity—further solidifying Labrynth’s role as both platform and policy partner in enabling the AI economy. The Index will expand to over 500 cities in the next 30 days.



Lacey added, “As cities nationwide look to reduce delays, attract investment and accelerate innovation, Lancaster’s partnership with Labrynth sets a replicable model. With the Red Tape Index poised to spotlight permitting performance at scale, we are enabling a new class of “Red Tape Ready” jurisdictions to lead in the AI-powered economy.”