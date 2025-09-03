Orion180 Announces $100K Matching Gift Campaign in Partnership with Team Rubicon to Support Disaster Response

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance , a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced a new matching gift campaign in collaboration with Team Rubicon , the veteran-led disaster response organization. Orion180 will match every dollar donated to Team Rubicon up to a total of $100,000, with proceeds supporting communities impacted by crises and disasters.

Team Rubicon’s veteran and first-responder volunteers deploy quickly to respond to natural disasters, support long-term recovery projects, and deliver humanitarian aid both domestically and internationally. Orion180’s matching commitment aims to bolster their capacity to rapidly assist communities facing emergency and ongoing recovery needs.

“One of our core values as an organization is giving back and supporting communities,” said Ken Gregg, CEO of Orion180. “By partnering with Team Rubicon on this initiative, we hope to double the impact and help their Greyshirts deliver critical relief when and where it matters most.”

Every contribution made to Team Rubicon between September 1st and September 30th will be matched by Orion180, essentially doubling the value and impact of each donor’s support. Donors can contribute online via Team Rubicon’s campaign page here.

“We are grateful to Orion180 for helping us serve communities in need. Their pledge will strengthen our ability to help the most vulnerable with disaster relief and prevention. Together, we can rebuild hope,” said Larissa Rydin, Chief Advancement Officer at Team Rubicon.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 200,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,200 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster response - from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; long term recovery & workforce development - maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and medical services - providing emergent and surge health care, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. The organization is featured in the Roku original series titled Team Rubicon, which highlights the work of Greyshirt volunteers assisting communities across the country. Visit http://www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.