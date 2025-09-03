WSO2 Appoints Kristian Györkös as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Channel

Austin, TX , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced the appointment of Kristian Györkös as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Channel. In this strategic leadership role, Kristian will be responsible for shaping and accelerating the growth of WSO2’s global channel and partner ecosystem as the company continues to expand its reach across enterprises and markets worldwide.

Kristian is a recognized leader in the API management ecosystem, having built and scaled global partner networks at Kong Inc. and Apigee (Google) that became central to their growth. He also brings extensive executive experience from Solo.io, DataStax, Trifacta, Flosum, Dell, and Microsoft, where he drove transformative alliances and partner-led growth strategies across cloud, data, and enterprise software.

“At WSO2, we see our channel partners as critical force multipliers in our growth strategy,” said Devaka Randeniya, chief revenue officer at WSO2. “Kristian’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our continued investment in the partner ecosystem. His global experience will be instrumental in scaling our partner programs and delivering increased value to customers through an expanded network of trusted solution providers.”

WSO2 is committed to making channel development a foundational pillar of its global sales strategy. Under Kristian’s leadership, the company will strengthen its relationships with value-added resellers, global systems integrators (GSIs), cloud service and managed service providers, and technology partners.

"I’m excited to join WSO2 at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Kristian Györkös. “With a comprehensive platform spanning API management and monetization, integration, identity and access management, and developer tooling, WSO2 offers partners a uniquely powerful value proposition. I look forward to scaling our global partner organization and enabling our ecosystem to deliver transformative solutions for customers worldwide.”

Kristian's appointment will continue to augment WSO2’s focus on long-term partner engagement and co-innovation. The company’s channel strategy is designed to complement its direct sales organization and broaden customer access to its industry-leading solutions for API management, integration, and identity and access management.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has more than 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with over USD100M in annual recurring revenue.





