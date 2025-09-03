cBEYONData Achieves CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Cybersecurity and National Defense

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX® is proud to announce that cBEYONData, the newest addition to the SMX family following its acquisition in February, has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2. A leading provider of data analytics, business automation, and cloud solutions for the federal government, cBEYONData’s certification underscores its ongoing commitment to protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and supporting the Department of Defense’s (DoD) cybersecurity initiatives.

The rigorous certification process was conducted by CyberNINES, a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). To meet the demanding requirements of CMMC Level 2, cBEYONData deployed PreVeil, a secure end-to-end encrypted collaboration platform approved for handling CUI. Fewer than 300 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), which includes more than 75,000 contractors, have attained CMMC Level 2 to date.

“cBEYONData’s achievement of CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification underscores our shared commitment to safeguarding sensitive defense information and strengthening the DIB. I'm proud we're among the first to achieve this milestone, we see CMMC not as a constraint but as a catalyst—enabling us to stay forward-leaning and deliver secure innovation for critical missions,” said Anthony Vultaggio, Chief Technology Officer at SMX.

CMMC 2.0 is a newly mandated DoD certification framework, released in December 2024, designed to enhance cyber protection across the federal supply chain. Achieving Level 2 certification validates that cBEYONData has implemented and maintains the advanced cybersecurity practices necessary to safeguard sensitive defense information, ensuring readiness to meet the evolving needs of DoD clients.

This achievement also aligns closely with the recent DIBCAC certification received by parent company SMX, which also maps to CMMC 2.0 Level 2 standards, further reinforcing the organization’s dedication to safeguarding national security interests. To learn more about cBEYONData’s capabilities and commitment to cybersecurity, visit www.cbeyondata.com.

About cBEYONData + SMX

cBEYONData is a subsidiary of SMX, an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. Acquired by SMX in 2025, cBEYONData focuses on providing high-quality, data-driven solutions to the federal government. With a specialization in business process automation, analytics, cloud enablement, and financial management, cBEYONData empowers agencies to achieve mission success through smarter, more secure digital operations.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.