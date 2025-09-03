Picus Security Wins Security Validation Category in the SiliconANGLE TechForward Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picus Security , the leading security validation company, has been named a winner in SiliconANGLE’s 2025 TechForward Awards in the Security Validation Category.

Boasting 100% year-over-year growth for two consecutive years, Picus Security is the only platform to unify exposure data into a validated risk score using its Exposure Score, a breakthrough security data fabric that combines attack simulations with contextual risk intelligence. Unlike theoretical models such as CVSS or EPSS, Picus combines attack simulations with contextual risk intelligence to test real-world exploits against live controls. This approach provides environment-specific, actionable insights and helps organizations focus on what truly matters. By replacing speculation with proof, the Picus Exposure Score enables teams to confidently deprioritize CVEs that do not pose real risk, maximizing the effectiveness of their security investments.

“We are proud to be recognized by SiliconANGLE for validating risk with real evidence rather than theory,” said H. Alper Memiş, co-founder and CEO of Picus Security. “By helping security teams cut through noise, reduce patch backlogs, and focus on the threats that truly matter, this award underscores our commitment to delivering clearer visibility, faster response and stronger security outcomes for our customers.”

The TechForward Awards recognize the technologies and solutions driving business forward. As the trusted voice of enterprise and emerging tech, SiliconANGLE applies a rigorous editorial lens to highlight innovations reshaping how businesses operate in our rapidly changing landscape. This awards program honors both established enterprise solutions and breakthrough technologies defining the future of business, spanning AI innovation, security excellence, cloud transformation, data platform evolution and more. Picus Security was selected from a competitive field of nominees by a panel of industry experts and technology leaders.

“These winners represent the most impressive achievements emerging from today’s fiercely competitive tech landscape, embodying the relentless drive and visionary thinking that pushes entire industries forward,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “These are the solutions that business leaders trust to solve their most critical challenges. They’re not just products, they’re competitive advantages.”

About Picus Security

Picus Security, the leading security validation company, gives organizations a clear picture of their cyber risk based on business context. Picus transforms security practices by correlating, prioritizing and validating exposures across siloed findings so teams can focus on critical gaps and high-impact fixes. With Picus, security teams can quickly take action with one-click mitigations to stop more threats with less effort. Offering Adversarial Exposure Validation with Breach and Attack Simulation and Automated Penetration Testing , working together for greater outcomes, Picus delivers award-winning, threat-centric technology that allows teams to pinpoint fixes worth pursuing.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE , theCUBE Network , theCUBE Research , CUBE365 , theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

