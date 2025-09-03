Ensemble Selected by Benefis Health System as Strategic Revenue Cycle Partner

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has been named Benefis Health System’s strategic partner to manage end-to-end revenue cycle operations across its hospitals and clinics.

Through this collaboration, Benefis will streamline its revenue cycle under a single, expert-led model designed to reduce complexity, enhance performance and elevate their patient experiences. Ensemble’s approach combines AI-powered precision with people-first service, integrating intelligent automation and deep healthcare expertise to deliver a truly holistic solution.

“Our partnership with Benefis Health System is rooted in a shared vision to transform healthcare operations and elevate the patient experience,” said Judson Ivy, Founder and CEO of Ensemble. “By harnessing our operational expertise and agentic AI capabilities, we're eliminating administrative friction for patients and providers to help make communities healthier.”

Ensemble takes a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to revenue cycle management, integrating advanced analytics, continuous process optimization and a culture of innovation to drive sustainable performance for our clients. Through embedded feedback mechanisms and intelligent automation, Ensemble uncovers and resolves friction points before they impact performance. This model supports agile iteration, ongoing workforce development and data-driven decision-making. With real-time ROI tracking and transparent performance metrics, Ensemble fosters trust and accountability across every stakeholder and stage of the revenue cycle.

“We are pleased to partner with Ensemble for our systemwide revenue cycle operations,” said John Goodnow, CEO Benefis Health System. “We selected Ensemble based on their experience and expertise, their service, their focus on being a great place to work and alignment with our own mission, and their excellent track record and results.”

Benefis joins fellow health systems Jupiter Medical Center, Methodist Le Bonheur, and Firelands Health in selecting Ensemble this summer to manage end-to-end revenue operations. These strategic partnerships are driven by a deep bench of healthcare and technology talent and reflect growing demand for intelligent, scalable solutions that enhance performance, reduce friction, and deliver measurable value across the revenue cycle.

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for hundreds of hospitals nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com

About Benefis Health System

Benefis Health System serves a large service area in central Montana, operating facilities in five communities. BHS, whose roots serving Montana date from 1892, offers wide and comprehensive inpatient and outpatient acute care services as well as senior services and home care.

To learn more about Benefis Health System, visit Benefis.org