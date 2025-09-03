Round Table Pizza Slices Up Extra Cheesy Deal for National Cheese Pizza Day

A Deal That Can’t be Topped—$5 Personal Cheese Pizzas at Fan-Favorite Pizza Chain

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, a leading pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, is giving another reason for its loyal fans to cheese big. Starting on National Cheese Pizza Day, Sept. 5, through Sept. 8, Royal Rewards Members can dig into a cheesy good deal – a $5 personal cheese pizza with any purchase valid at participating locations.

“As our loyalty program grows, we continually look for ways to show our gratitude for our members’ commitment to the brand,” said Jillian Bowman, Brand Marketing Manager at Round Table Pizza. “Nothing beats a classic cheese pizza—especially one made with our gold-standard ingredients, including our signature three-cheese blend. That’s why we’re turning National Cheese Pizza Day into a four-day celebration for our most dedicated fans.”

As Round Table Pizza celebrates all pizzas, the chain is also dishing out an offer for all fans for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Sept. 20. From Sept. 19 through Sept. 21 at participating locations, guests can land a large Double Play Pizza, featuring both classic and mini pepperoni, for $21.99 with code RTP808.

