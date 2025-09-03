Ernexa Therapeutics Announces Presentation At The H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference , being held September 8–10, 2025.

The event will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously, with more than 550 company presentations scheduled to be broadcast live or available on demand.

Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics, and Robert Pierce, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will provide an overview of the company’s business, recent milestones, and pipeline. Their presentation will highlight Ernexa’s proprietary induced mesenchymal stem cell (iMSC) platform, which enables scalable, off-the-shelf cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease.

Ernexa is advancing two lead programs: ERNA-101, designed to stimulate a strong immune response against ovarian cancer, and ERNA-201, focused on treating autoimmune disease by delivering targeted anti-inflammatory signals.

“Ernexa is pioneering a new class of standardized, off-the-shelf cell therapies with the potential to change how cancer and autoimmune diseases are treated,” said Luther. “We look forward to sharing our progress and vision at H.C. Wainwright as we advance ERNA-101, our lead cell therapy, toward the clinic by 2026.”

Institutional investors interested in listening to the Company’s presentation can register for the conference at www.hcwevents.com/annualconference .

About ErnexaTherapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative stem cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s synthetic, allogeneic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.