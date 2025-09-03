10 Surgeons Join USOSM Partner Practices in Eight States

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) is pleased to announce 10 additional oral and maxillofacial surgeons have joined partner practices in eight states – Texas, Washington, Kansas, Oregon, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.

“We’re excited to continue our growth momentum, as we welcome these 10, high-quality oral surgeons to our partner practices,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “Like all of our surgeon partners, they’re exceptionally skilled and trained, and they’re deeply committed to clinical excellence.”

About the surgeons:

Matthew Popp – DDS, FACS – is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, providing comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) services, including wisdom teeth extractions and dental implants. Dr. Popp will practice out of Austin Oral Surgery’s North Central Austin and Marble Falls locations. In addition to private practice, he has extensive OMS experience treating patients in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for a number of years.

Corey Paulino, DDM, is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who provides a wide variety of OMS services. He will treat patients from the Allen office of Oral Surgery Associates of North Texas. In addition to private practice, he has extensive OMS experience treating patients in the U.S. Army, where he served for a number of years.

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons Srini R. Chandra – BDS, MD, FDSRCS, FIBCSOMS, FACS – and Audra Boehm, DDS, MD, MA – have joined Central Sound Oral, Facial & Implant Surgery. The doctors provide a full scope of OMS services and will treat patients in the practice’s locations in Lakewood and Silverdale, WA. Dr. Chandra is board certified, and Dr. Boehm is board eligible.

Michael Bashoura – DDS, MD – is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who will offer a full scope of OMS to patients at Johnson County Oral Surgery in Kansas. He especially enjoys caring for pediatric and elderly patients, helping them overcome anxiety and managing special medical concerns to ensure they receive excellent and comfortable care.

Jin S. Park, DDS, is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who provides comprehensive OMS services for adults and children. She will treat patients at Columbia Oral Surgery & Implants, which is located in Portland, OR.

Brandon Saxe, DMD, is a board-eligible oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who provides a wide variety of OMS services, in particular wisdom teeth extractions and dental implants. Dr. Saxe will treat patients at Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Inc, which is located on the grounds of the Steward Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, MA.

Jelena Karovic, DMD, PhD – is a board-eligible oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who provides a broad scope of OMS services, focusing on dentoalveolar surgery, including bone grafting and implants under in-office sedation. In addition, she treats facial trauma and is skilled at reconstruction, benign oral pathology, corrective jaw surgery and orthognathic surgery. She will treat patients at Northwest Florida Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, which is located in Pensacola, FL.

H. Jacobi Peoples, DMD, is a board-eligible oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who provides comprehensive OMS services, including wisdom teeth extractions and dental implants. In addition, he maintains certifications in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support and advanced trauma life support. Dr. Peoples will be treating patients at the Newnan office of South Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery.

Chet Matsuura, DMD, is a board-eligible oral and maxillofacial surgeon, known for his precision, compassion and patient-centered care. He provides a full scope of OMS services and will treat patients at Pickett Oral Surgery, located in Knoxville, TN.

About USOSM:

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Robin Stevens

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

469-242-0475

robin.stevens@usosm.com