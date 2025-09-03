AMA Announces 2025 Joy in Medicine Recognized Health Organizations

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today named 109 hospitals, health systems and medical groups that have earned national distinction in 2025 as Joy in Medicine® organizations.



The prestigious recognition from the country’s leading physician association honors health care organizations that prioritize proven methods to reduce burnout and enhance the professional fulfillment of doctors that comes from patient care. Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leaders in the national effort to transform health care work systems and address the root causes of burnout among care teams.



Burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021 during the Covid pandemic, according to research. But thanks to strides made to address burnout at the system level, the national physician burnout rate ebbed to 45.2% in 2023. Despite improvements, physician burnout levels remain much higher than other U.S. workers. Continued efforts are essential to ensure doctors receive the support they need to thrive and achieve national health goals.



“Joy in Medicine organizations are leading the gains made against the physician burnout crisis and help clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and joy that comes from helping patients,” said AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, M.D. “The AMA distinction honors each organization’s commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team, but also to patients. Quality care ultimately originates from a positive and purposeful work culture where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically.”



Since its inception in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has honored more than 200 organizations across the country. Recognition is valid for two years. This year, a total of 109 health organizations nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support. Organizations that earned 2025-2026 recognition join a strong group of organizations from the 2024-2025 program, bringing the currently recognized cohort to 164 organizations.



"Health care organizations are moving the needle on physician burnout and professional satisfaction by employing strategies like eliminating unnecessary task work for physicians, supporting physician-led team-based care, and re-imagining how technology tools can be leveraged to improve efficiency," said Michael A. Tutty, Ph.D., group vice president of professional satisfaction and practice sustainability at the AMA.



The AMA is active on every front in the fight against system-level drivers of physician burnout. Learn more about the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program at ama-assn.org/joyinmedicine.