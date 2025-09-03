INE Announces Senior Leadership Transition

Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Training today announced a change in its senior leadership team, with Dara Warn stepping down from her role as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Concurrently, Lindsey Rinehart has been appointed as the new CEO, bringing her extensive experience to the role.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to Dara for her dedicated service and significant contributions to INE Training over the past three years," said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO. "She was instrumental in strengthening and expanding our market presence within the networking and cybersecurity sectors. Her leadership was key to driving operational efficiencies that enabled this strategic growth, while simultaneously fostering a company culture built on respect and accountability." Warn will continue to support the company in a new capacity, having been appointed to the board of directors where she will work directly with PSG Equity.

Lindsey Rinehart, a leader with a distinguished 13-year background in professional EdTech, has been appointed CEO of INE Training. She transitions to the role after serving as Chief Operations Officer, where she was instrumental in successfully leading product development initiatives and scaling global operations.

"Lindsey's proven leadership and deep expertise in strategic growth and innovation make her an ideal fit to lead the INE team as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings," added Warn. "We are confident that her vision will be invaluable as we navigate our next phase of growth and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

As part of this transition, INE is pleased to welcome Scott Barnes as its new Chief Financial Officer. He assumes the role from Josh Smith, who will be transitioning to a new CFO position within the PSG portfolio.

This leadership transition underscores INE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its strategic capabilities and fostering continuous growth. The company remains dedicated to its mission of a deep commitment to practical, real-world training led by industry experts and looks forward to a successful future under its evolving leadership team.

INE x INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for networking and cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across networking and cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Attachment