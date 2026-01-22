INE Releases Top 5 Networking Trends of 2026

Cary, NC, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, a global provider of networking and cybersecurity training and certifications, today released its Top 5 Networking Trends of 2026, highlighting how modern networks are evolving—and why organizations must invest in cross-trained, defender-ready teams to keep pace with increasingly complex and interconnected environments.

As enterprises expand across cloud, hybrid, and distributed architectures, networks have become central not only to connectivity, but to security, resilience, and business continuity. Modern attacks frequently exploit gaps between teams and technologies, making workforce readiness and shared understanding across networking and security more critical than ever.

“Attackers don’t respect organizational silos." said Brian McGahan, 4x CCIE and Director of Networking Content at INE. "They can move freely across networks, identities, and environments, and defenders have to be prepared to do the same. In 2026, training that breaks down silos and builds shared understanding across roles is going to be critical.”



INE’s Top 5 Networking Trends for 2026

1. AI-Driven Network Operations Become Standard

Artificial intelligence is transforming how networks are operated and maintained. In 2026, AI-driven network operations (AIOps) will enable predictive performance monitoring, anomaly detection, and automated remediation, shifting teams from reactive troubleshooting to proactive operations.

While automation improves efficiency, trained network professionals remain essential to interpret insights, govern AI-driven actions, and ensure reliability in complex environments.

2. Zero Trust Networking Becomes the Default Architecture

Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) principles are now foundational to modern network design. Organizations are replacing location-based trust with continuous verification, identity-aware access, and granular policy enforcement across users, devices, and applications.

Successfully implementing ZTA requires network teams to understand identity, access control, and security policy, reinforcing the need for cross-domain training.

3. Networking and Security Converge Operationally

The traditional separation between networking and security continues to disappear. Network teams increasingly manage segmentation, access enforcement, and traffic inspection, while security outcomes depend heavily on network visibility and control.

As attackers exploit gaps between teams, organizations are prioritizing collaboration and shared skills across NetOps and SecOps to close those seams.

4. Identity Becomes Central to Network Design

Identity now plays a direct role in how networks behave. User, device, and machine identities influence access decisions, segmentation, and traffic flows across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Networking professionals must understand how identity systems integrate with network controls to effectively reduce risk and prevent lateral movement.

5. Network Automation Expands Beyond Configuration

Automation has moved beyond basic configuration tasks into full lifecycle network management. Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), automated validation, and continuous compliance enforcement are becoming standard practices.

As automation scales, the risk shifts from manual errors to architectural and design mistakes, making deep foundational knowledge and ongoing training essential.

“Defenders aren’t defined by a single job title anymore,” McGahan added. “Network teams need to be treated as critical roles in security, resilience, and incident response. Organizations that invest in training network professionals to understand security, automation, and identity are better positioned to close the gaps that attackers rely on.”

INE refers to 2026 as the Year of the Defender, reflecting a broader industry shift toward preparing teams—not just tools—for modern threats. Defender-ready organizations prioritize continuous, hands-on training that builds shared understanding across networking, cloud, and security teams.

