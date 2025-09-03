Stratos Jets Welcomes Its 12th Franchise as Demand for Franchise Ownership Continues to Surge

Orlando, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets , the world’s only private jet charter brokerage franchise, has announced the addition of its 12th franchise, continuing the momentum of its proven private aviation business model. Since launching its franchise model in 2024, Stratos Jets has received over 200 inquiries from prospective owners. It continues to expand selectively with owners who share its commitment to raising the bar of excellence in private aviation.

Franchise owners bring a range of specialties and experiences, from long careers in private aviation to niches like medical transportation. Some are even long-time private jet charter clients who have turned their knowledge into successful businesses.

Owners with charter sales backgrounds are seeing rapid growth. Stratos Jets’ newest franchise group includes a tenured Stratos Jets sales agent who launched his own agency with a highly skilled sales professional by his side. Another owner in the Tampa-St. Petersburg region booked five flights in his first 30 days while expanding to six team members.

“This is not about selling franchises for Stratos Jets, we are partnering with agency owners who are passionate about elevating the client experience and transforming the opportunity in private aviation,” said Joel Thomas, founder and CEO of Stratos Jets. “Our franchise owners come from diverse professional backgrounds, but they are united by a drive to deliver the highest-quality service and the desire to build lasting businesses.”

Whether franchise owners start as solo operations or launch with full teams, each receives Slack integration that connects them with the owner network, corporate staff, and the agency’s team.

Stratos Jets has enhanced its robust tech stack to support the growing franchise network. All agency owners gain access to all capabilities in the Stratos Jets flight management system (Stratos FMS), including tail tracking and real-time pricing from more than 100 aircraft. The company has also expanded SkyGuide AI, its knowledge base for agency owners and their teams, with detailed air carrier historical data and trip information to help customers make informed buying decisions.

“Our franchise model streamlines business operations so owners can focus on growth,” said Darren Engle, COO of Stratos Jets. “We remove the busywork by providing proven systems, advanced technology, and administrative support, allowing franchise owners to prioritize client relationships, provide superior service, and grow their team.”

Each new owner has completed comprehensive onboarding and is set up with a centralized suite of enterprise-grade business software and support. Stratos FMS is designed to ensure all agencies comply with Stratos Safety Standards, earning the organization and its franchised agencies ARGUS Certified Broker status. New franchises are backed by a team of flight coordinators and followers, and accounting personnel to manage customer and carrier payments, collection, remittance and more. Through the franchise, owners have the ability to buy and sell any volume of business.

As Stratos Jets continues its growth trajectory, the company is exploring franchise opportunities with adjacent aviation suppliers and international brokers.

For more information about Stratos Jets franchise opportunities, visit stratosjets.com/franchise .

