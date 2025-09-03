2025 Rising Stars to Take the Stage at BioNTX iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

DALLAS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX has announced the 2025 Rising Stars, a select group of companies recognized for their bold contributions to life sciences and healthcare innovation. These trailblazing organizations will be formally celebrated at the 11th Annual iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, taking place Tuesday, September 16 – Wednesday, September 17 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas.

“The Rising Stars reflect the spirit of innovation driving the life sciences community at large,” said Kathleen M. Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “These companies are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, with breakthroughs that can transform patient outcomes and strengthen the entire ecosystem. We are proud to recognize their achievements at the iC³ Summit and excited for their continued impact on the future of health.”

The Rising Stars program highlights early- and growth-stage companies that are tackling some of the most pressing challenges in science, medicine, and technology. Selected through a competitive process, this year’s cohort exemplifies the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit fueling the region’s reputation as a hub of bioscience solutions and healthcare innovation.

2025 Rising Star Recipients

Eido Bio– advancing precision medicine tools that unlock new possibilities in diagnostics and treatment.

Metaclipse Therapeutics – pioneering immune-based therapies for cancer and infectious diseases.

Moleculera Biosciences– leading the way in neuro-immune diagnostics to improve brain health and patient outcomes.

ParaNano Wound Care – developing next-generation antimicrobial nanotechnologies to fight infection and accelerate healing.

Stingray Therapeutics– driving innovation in oncology with novel approaches to modulating the immune system.

StitchLock – transforming surgical care with breakthrough wound closure technology.

SyntaxisBio– engineering advanced biologics and therapeutics with scalable, real-world applications.

Telos Bio – redefining gene and cell therapy platforms with bold new approaches to delivery and safety.

Each of the 2025 Rising Stars will showcase their achievements and groundbreaking innovations at the iC³ Summit, offering insights into emerging industry trends and demonstrating how their work is shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences.

Regional & Economic Impact

The Rising Stars program not only celebrates breakthrough science but also underscores the growing influence of life sciences in North Texas and the Southwest region of America. These companies are fueling the region’s innovation economy by advancing research, forging partnerships, and creating opportunities for talent. By spotlighting the next generation of market leaders, BioNTX and the iC³ Summit are helping to accelerate the growth of a globally competitive ecosystem that benefits patients, communities, and the economy.

“Our team is proud to continue supporting the Rising Stars program,” said Logan Atkins, Financial Advisor with the David Yost Group at Morgan Stanley. “These companies embody the innovation, perseverance, and forward-looking vision that make North Texas such an exciting place for healthcare and life sciences. We are honored to help shine a spotlight on their work at the iC³ Summit.”

About the 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit

Now in its 11th year, the BioNTX iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit convenes leaders from across the bioscience and healthcare ecosystem for a two-day gathering dedicated to Innovation, Capital, Collaboration, and Commercialization. The Summit brings together investors, entrepreneurs, executives, researchers, and policymakers to foster partnerships, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and explore the latest advancements shaping the future of health.

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving North Texas and the tri-state region. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, high-level educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

About The Davis/Yost Group at Morgan Stanley

