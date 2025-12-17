BioNTX Celebrates 2025 Rising Stars Driving North Texas’ Life Science Innovation

Plano, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2025 comes to a close, BioNTX reflects on a year of innovation, growth, and achievement across North Texas’ life science ecosystem, highlighted by the accomplishments of the 2025 Rising Stars. These eight high-potential companies have demonstrated exceptional leadership and scientific innovation, earning recognition at BioNTX’s flagship iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, culminating in the Rising Star Investor Dinner.

The Rising Stars program is a cornerstone BioNTX platform designed to elevate emerging companies by providing visibility, credibility, and direct access to investors, industry leaders, and strategic partners. More than an award, the program serves as a curated pathway that connects standout innovators to the region’s broader life science ecosystem.

The 2025 Rising Stars were first recognized on the main stage at iC³®, where they were introduced to an audience of investors, corporate leaders, researchers, and policymakers. That recognition was followed the Rising Star Investor Dinner—an intimate gathering bringing together current and past Rising Stars, and investors, for meaningful conversation, networking, and another opportunity to present their company.

“The Rising Stars program exemplifies the energy, creativity, and ambition that make our region a national leader in life sciences,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “By connecting these innovators with investors and partners, we are not just recognizing their success—we are accelerating it. This platform is a catalyst for growth, collaboration, and real-world impact.”

A special thank-you goes to the evening’s fireside chat guests—Kristen Doyle, CEO of Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), and Eric Danielson, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Development at NexPoint. Their insights and perspectives set a powerful tone for the event, underscoring the connectivity, shared purpose, and momentum that define North Texas’ life science ecosystem.

BioNTX also recognizes the generous support of its sponsors—Baker Tilly, Cowtown Angels, the Davis/Yost Group at Morgan Stanley, NexPoint, TechFW, and the Texas Research Quarter—whose commitment ensures that rising innovators across the region continue to be seen, supported, and elevated.

2025 BioNTX Rising Star Recipients

EidoBio – advancing precision medicine tools to unlock new possibilities in diagnostics and treatment for women’s health

– advancing precision medicine tools to unlock new possibilities in diagnostics and treatment for women’s health Metaclipse Therapeutics – pioneering immune-based therapies for cancer and infectious diseases

– pioneering immune-based therapies for cancer and infectious diseases Moleculera Biosciences – leading the way in neuro-immune diagnostics to improve brain health and patient outcomes

– leading the way in neuro-immune diagnostics to improve brain health and patient outcomes ParaNano Wound Care – developing next-generation antimicrobial nanotechnologies to fight infection and accelerate healing

– developing next-generation antimicrobial nanotechnologies to fight infection and accelerate healing Stingray Therapeutics – driving innovation in oncology with novel approaches to modulating the immune system

– driving innovation in oncology with novel approaches to modulating the immune system StitchLock – transforming surgical care with breakthrough wound closure technology

– transforming surgical care with breakthrough wound closure technology SyntaxisBio – engineering advanced biologics and therapeutics with scalable, real-world applications

– engineering advanced biologics and therapeutics with scalable, real-world applications Telos Biotech – redefining gene and cell therapy platforms with bold new approaches to delivery and safety





Through Rising Stars, BioNTX emphasizes investor exposure, ecosystem integration, and sustained engagement, ensuring companies are celebrated, supported, and positioned for growth. Participants gain access to curated introductions, high-profile platforms, and relationship-building opportunities that extend well beyond a single event.

BioNTX congratulates the 2025 Rising Stars and looks forward to supporting their continued growth and success in the year ahead.

BioNTX is the bioscience and healthcare innovation trade organization serving the North Texas region. The organization fosters innovation and community through collaborative networking events, educational programming, professional development, market visibility, a purchasing consortium, and by being the voice for the North Texas biosciences and healthcare innovation community.

