BioNTX Concludes Landmark iC³® 2025 Summit — Announces 2026 Summit in Arlington, Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 iC³® Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit, hosted by BioNTX, concluded on September 16–17 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, marking more than a decade of progress, partnership, and purpose across the North Texas life sciences ecosystem.

This year’s theme, “10 Years and Beyond,” captured the momentum and maturity of a region defining its place at the intersection of biology, technology, and artificial intelligence. With nearly 1,000 attendees, the Summit convened executives, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers to explore the innovations shaping the future of health and science in Texas and beyond.

Highlights from the 2025 Summit included:

A keynote by John F. Crowley , President & CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), recipient of the 2025 Dennis K. Stone Award for visionary leadership in patient-driven biotech innovation.

, President & CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), recipient of the 2025 for visionary leadership in patient-driven biotech innovation. The Tech Transfer Showcase , spotlighting groundbreaking university research and emerging startups.

, spotlighting groundbreaking university research and emerging startups. The Rising Star Awards , recognizing exceptional emerging leaders and innovators whose work is accelerating the future of life sciences across North Texas.

, recognizing exceptional emerging leaders and innovators whose work is accelerating the future of life sciences across North Texas. Participation from leaders across the country — as speakers and panelists — representing every segment of the life science and healthcare innovation landscape.

“This year’s iC³® Summit reflected just how far our region has come — and how much potential remains untapped,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX. “We are building a connected ecosystem where science, capital, and collaboration drive discovery and economic growth. The energy this year was extraordinary — and there is so much more to come.”

Kristin Lonergan, BioNTX Board Member and iC³ Committee Member, added, “iC³® has become more than a summit — it’s the heartbeat of a thriving innovation community. The record attendance this year shows that North Texas is emerging as one of the nation’s most exciting life science markets, and 2026 will take that even further.”

Looking Ahead: iC³® 2026 in Arlington

Building on the success of this year’s milestone event, BioNTX announced that the 2026 iC³® Summit will be held September 24–25, 2026, at the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center in Arlington, Texas.

Arlington’s location — situated between Dallas and Fort Worth — provides the ideal hub for the region’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem. Its accessibility and proximity to leading research institutions, hospitals, and biotech companies make it a natural gathering point for the life science community as BioNTX continues to expand its regional impact.

The excitement doesn’t end with iC³®. BioNTX maintains a vibrant, year-round calendar of programs, networking gatherings, and leadership forums designed to keep the ecosystem connected, informed, and engaged.

From the Inside Innovation podcast series — spotlighting visionary leaders and breakthrough companies — to member roundtables, BIO BREAK events, and the Rising Star Awards, BioNTX continues to create spaces where ideas become opportunities and partnerships fuel growth.

