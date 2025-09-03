Johnson Fistel Investigates Simulations Plus Following Reports of Financial and Internal Control Issues

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP announces that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws. Investors who purchased Simulations Plus securities may be eligible to recover losses stemming from alleged misrepresentations and omissions made by the company and its executives.

Background:

Simulations Plus is a software company serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries. In June 2024, the Company acquired Pro-ficiency Holdings, Inc., promoting the integration as a key driver of growth and claiming it would double the Company’s total addressable market. Simulations Plus also assured investors that its internal controls over financial reporting were effective.

However, on June 11, 2025, Simulations Plus announced disappointing preliminary 3Q 2025 results, citing “market uncertainties” as headwinds. On this news, the Company’s stock fell over 24%, from $26.44 to $20.05 per share. Then, on July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported a $77.2 million charge “related to prior acquisitions,” and the following day disclosed that it had dismissed its auditor, Grant Thornton LLP. Simulations Plus acknowledged unresolved issues with segment reporting and internal controls, while Grant Thornton publicly disagreed with the Company’s characterization, stating that concerns it raised “were not resolved to our satisfaction.” On this news, shares fell nearly 26%, from $17.47 to $12.97 per share.

