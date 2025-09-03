Calvetti Ferguson Announces New Accounting Services Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Katya Samoilov and Neal Smith to accounting services directors. These promotions underscore the firm’s commitment to advancing its accounting services and enhancing leadership for a broad range of clients.

Katya Samoilov, CPA, joined Calvetti Ferguson in 2024 and has played a key role in enhancing the onboarding process for new accounting services clients. She oversees teams supporting organizations in multiple sectors with a focus on energy, ensuring GAAP compliance and efficient reporting. Her background includes leadership roles in financial accounting advisory at a global professional services firm and project accounting for major corporations in the energy and industrial sectors. Katya holds a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Houston.

Since joining Calvetti Ferguson in 2024, Neal Smith, CPA, has overseen accounting services for clients across diverse industries with a focus on multi entity family offices and franchises. He is responsible for leading engagement teams that deliver timely financial statements, conduct analytical reviews, and generate KPI insights. Neal’s prior experience includes financial reporting for large public companies and extensive work in the franchising sector, with a focus on financial oversight and reporting. He holds a Master of Accountancy from Arizona State University.

“These promotions demonstrate our commitment to recognizing top talent and strengthening the capabilities of our accounting services practice,” said Cary Luhn, accounting services partner in charge at Calvetti Ferguson. “Katya and Neal bring invaluable expertise that will be essential as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

With this expanded leadership, Calvetti Ferguson reinforces its commitment to its accounting services practice and ensures the firm will continue to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

