New Devotional From Palmetto Publishing: Elite Soldiers of Jesus Christ Prepare for Spiritual Battlefield Training

Charleston, SC, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Spec Ops Airborne School introduces a groundbreaking devotional training program specifically designed for the discipleship and development of Elite Special Operations Soldiers of Jesus Christ. This program is meticulously structured around the three phases of military Airborne School, also known as Jump School, ensuring that each participant is thoroughly prepared for the spiritual challenges they will face. As individuals progress through each phase, they will gain essential skills and insights that empower them to take their rightful place on the spiritual battlefield in the Army of God. This training is not merely about acquiring knowledge; it is about fostering transformation and resilience.



Participants in The Spec Ops Airborne School will learn to navigate the complexities of faith while developing a warrior mindset crucial for overcoming obstacles. Each lesson is crafted to inspire and challenge, pushing individuals to grow in their relationship with God and deepen their understanding of His word. The program emphasizes mental alertness and spiritual conditioning, equipping participants to confront adversities with confidence and strength. Chaplain Stan “Baggy” Bagwell's enlightening exploration of faith prepares warriors to step up and accept the challenge of serving in God's Army.



Engaging with a community of like-minded individuals committed to spiritual growth, The Spec Ops Airborne School offers invaluable tools for advancement. Whether you are a seasoned veteran or new to your faith, this program is designed to empower you to thrive in your spiritual journey. Accept the challenge, rise to your potential, and become the warrior you are destined to be. The spiritual battlefield awaits, and your mission is ready to commence.



The Spec Ops Airborne School is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



About the Author: Chaplain Stan Baggy Bagwell leads the Veterans & 1st Responders Rally Point Bible Study Ministry, focusing on homeless outreach and prison ministries. His mission is to help men overcome addiction through love, grace, and the Word of God. A Bronze Star recipient and former Special Forces Operator ODA-383, he has multiple deployments worldwide. Now, as a devoted chaplain, mentor, husband, father, and friend, he serves as a Sheep Dog of the Lost. With a heart for those in need, Baggy inspires others to embrace their spiritual journey in the Army of God through his book, The Spec Ops Airborne School.

