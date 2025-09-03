Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $50,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Nutex securities between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On August 22, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company’s engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; (vii) accordingly, Nutex’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

When investors learned the truth, Nutex’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $50,000 in Nutex's securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before October 21, 2025.

