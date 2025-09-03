Clinical Asset Management leader TRIMEDX adds to leadership team with key technology hire to accelerate innovation and AI strategy

Indianapolis, Indiana, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX—an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity—has made a strategic addition to its leadership team to advance technology capabilities, accelerate innovation, and expand the use of AI-driven solutions in support of client outcomes.

Joining TRIMEDX is Chief Data & AI Officer Srilekha Akula, whose leadership will help define and deliver a forward-looking data, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time location (RTLS) strategy for the organization. This appointment underscores TRIMEDX’s commitment to driving innovation, operational efficiency, and the ethical use of advanced technologies to deliver lasting value for healthcare providers nationwide.

“Srilekha brings deep expertise in data strategy and AI innovation,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “Her vision and experience will be instrumental in advancing our technology roadmap and unlocking new opportunities to empower health systems with smarter, data-driven decisions.”

In her role, Akula will ensure the ethical, secure, and effective use of data as a strategic asset—leveraging advanced analytics, AI, and RTLS to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create competitive advantages for clients. She will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop scalable solutions that help health systems optimize clinical asset investments, enhance patient safety, and improve care delivery.

Akula is an accomplished technology executive with over 20 years of experience. She most recently served as CTO of Alto, a digital disruptor in pharmacy technology, and previously held leadership roles at Optum, Amazon, and Google. Her work has delivered measurable top- and bottom-line impact through technologies such as generative AI, AR/VR with computer vision, and API monetization. Akula earned a bachelor’s degree from Osmania University and received executive education at MIT Sloan School of Management and the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.

Looking ahead, TRIMEDX plans to continue strengthening its leadership in AI-enabled healthcare asset management. With Akula’s guidance, the company will expand its proprietary data platform, introduce new predictive models to optimize device performance, and explore emerging technologies that help health systems meet evolving patient and operational needs.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.





