Check Point Software Shareholders Approve All 2025 Annual General Meeting Proposals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced that shareholders approved all six proposals presented at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. Approximately 85.8 million shares, representing approximately 80% of the shares outstanding as of the record date, were voted at the meeting.

Check Point would like to thank shareholders for the support and confidence they have in the company and its employees.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



