Newsweek and Statista Reveal the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek and Statista today announced the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025, recognizing 1,000 companies across 20 countries that have earned exceptional confidence from customers, employees, and investors.

The ranking spans industries from technology and healthcare to retail and finance. Standouts include Samsung of South Korea, topping the Appliances & Electronics sector for its consistent innovation and reliability; Whirlpool of the United States, a household name recognized for product quality and customer trust; Sony of Japan, celebrated for brand reputation and decades of consumer loyalty; Siemens of Germany, honored for its long-standing commitment to engineering excellence and stakeholder trust; and Panasonic of Japan, reflecting strong employee and customer confidence worldwide.

“Trust is the most valuable currency a company can hold,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These companies have not only delivered quality products and services but have also shown a consistent commitment to their employees, investors, and the public.”

The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 was built on independent surveys of 65,000 participants across 20 countries, who submitted 200,000 evaluations of companies on customer, investor, and employee trust. To complement this, social listening analysis reviewed 500,000 online mentions to capture real-time sentiment. Companies involved in recent scandals or lawsuits affecting trust were excluded from consideration.

Trust has become a decisive factor for business success. Nearly nine out of ten consumers report they are willing to pay more for products from companies they trust. The 1,000 companies awarded in this year’s ranking represent the highest levels of corporate responsibility and credibility.

To view the full list of World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2025 and learn more about the methodology, visit rankings.newsweek.com/worlds-most-trustworthy-companies-2025

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

Contact:

Alyssa M. Tognetti

Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

alyssa@broadsheetcomms.com