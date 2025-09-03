VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: August 31, 2025

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
August 31, 2025
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: September 3, 2025

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



171,854,856

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		187,979,199Double voting rights granted on 245 ordinary shares




Transfer into bearer form of 1,125 shares with double voting rights




Capital increase without preferential subscription rights (1,666,666 new ordinary shares issued)		Between August 7 & August 25, 2025







Between August 11 & August 26, 2025







On August 28, 2025		187,854,877

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

