New York, USA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDE4B Inhibitor Market Poised for Strong Growth by 2034 | DelveInsight

The outlook for the PDE4B inhibitors market is changing as this drug class demonstrates significant therapeutic promise in respiratory, dermatologic, and inflammatory diseases. Existing approvals such as OHTUVAYRE, ZORYVE, and EUCRISA have already validated the PDE4 mechanism, while pipeline candidates like tanimilast (CHF6001) and ALTO-101 are paving the way for more specialized and differentiated treatment opportunities.

DelveInsight’s PDE4B Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top target indications such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB), Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Plaque Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis, Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging PDE4B inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

PDE4B Inhibitors Market Summary

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the total market size of PDE4B inhibitors in the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan) is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB), Cystic fibrosis, Asthma, Plaque Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis, Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS), and others.

and others. Key PDE4B inhibitor companies, such as Chiesi Farmaceutici, Alto Neuroscience, MEDRx, and others, are developing novel PDE4B inhibitors that can be available in the PDE4B inhibitors market in the coming years.

are developing novel PDE4B inhibitors that can be available in the PDE4B inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key PDE4B inhibitors in the clinical trials include Tanimilast (CHF6001), ALTO-101, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of PDE4B Inhibitors Market

Broad, growing set of target indications for PDE4B Inhibitors fueling market

PDE4B inhibition is relevant across a wide set of inflammatory and neuroinflammatory diseases, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, COPD/asthma, and CNS disorders (mood/neurodegenerative), which multiplies addressable market size and creates multiple commercialization pathways.

Increasing R&D and pipeline activity in PDE4B Inhibitors going to change market dynamics

Emerging PDE4B inhibitors in clinical trials include tanimilast (CHF6001), ALTO-101, and other pipeline candidates, reflecting growing interest in targeting this pathway for inflammatory respiratory and immune-mediated diseases.

Unmet need for steroid-sparing, non-systemic options in dermatology and pulmonary disease opens potential avenues for PDE4B Inhibitors

Physicians and patients increasingly prefer non-steroidal, targeted anti-inflammatory options for long-term disease control (topical creams/ointments, inhaled/nebulized formulations). PDE4B inhibitors are well-suited as steroid-sparing agents, supporting their uptake in chronic care pathways. Market commentary and disease-area reports emphasize this demand.

Improved delivery technologies

Advances in topical vehicles, inhaled/nebulized delivery, and formulations that lower systemic exposure reduce adverse events and broaden use (e.g., for milder disease or local therapy), enabling larger patient populations to be treated.

PDE4B Inhibitors Market Analysis

PDE4B inhibitors present significant multi-indication potential in respiratory, dermatologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders, offering both clinical relevance and commercial opportunity. This positions them as a distinct therapeutic class capable of driving sustained market growth.

The success of currently approved PDE4-targeting therapies, including OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine), ZORYVE (roflumilast), and EUCRISA (crisaborole), underscores the therapeutic importance of PDE4 modulation, validating its commercial value while demonstrating its expanding role across diverse clinical settings.

OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine) is an inhaled small-molecule dual inhibitor of PDE3 and PDE4, enzymes that degrade cAMP and, in the case of PDE3, cGMP. By blocking these pathways, ensifentrine increases intracellular cAMP and cGMP, resulting in bronchodilatory and anti-inflammatory effects. Approved as an inhalation suspension for maintenance treatment of COPD in adults, it introduces a differentiated dual-mechanism approach within a single therapy.

Verona Pharma is actively expanding the clinical utility of ensifentrine beyond COPD. Phase II trials are underway for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB), cystic fibrosis, and asthma using the nebulized form. At the same time, Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) and Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) versions are being evaluated in patients with COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Furthermore, a nebulized combination with LAMA is being evaluated for the treatment of COPD, reinforcing the company’s strategy to establish ensifentrine as a versatile treatment across multiple respiratory diseases and delivery platforms.

ZORYVE (roflumilast), another PDE4 inhibitor, works by raising intracellular cAMP through enzymatic blockade, thereby influencing key inflammatory pathways in dermatologic diseases. Although its precise mechanism is not fully understood, its efficacy has been proven across several skin conditions. ZORYVE cream 0.3% is approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, including intertriginous areas, in patients aged 6 years and above. In comparison, the 0.15% cream is indicated for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in the same age group. Additionally, ZORYVE topical foam 0.3% is approved for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis in patients aged 9 years and older, and for scalp and body plaque psoriasis in patients aged 12 years and older. Development is ongoing for a 0.05% formulation targeting atopic dermatitis in younger pediatric populations, including children aged 2–5 years and infants as young as 3 months.

EUCRISA (crisaborole) is a topical PDE4 inhibitor that increases intracellular cAMP to regulate inflammatory pathways involved in atopic dermatitis, though its exact mechanism remains incompletely understood. It is approved for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in both adults and children from 3 months of age, positioning it as one of the earliest available treatment options across a broad age range.

PDE4B Inhibitors Competitive Landscape

Some of the PDE4B inhibitors in clinical trials include Chiesi Farmaceutici’s Tanimilast and Alto Neuroscience/MEDRx’s ALTO-101, among others.

Chiesi Farmaceutici’s Tanimilast is an inhaled anti-inflammatory therapy under development for the treatment of COPD and asthma. As a PDE4 inhibitor, it prevents the breakdown of intracellular cAMP in inflammatory cells, thereby dampening inflammation and regulating immune responses. This mechanism is designed to reduce airway inflammation, alleviate symptoms, and improve lung function in patients with chronic respiratory conditions. The therapy is currently being evaluated in Phase III trials for COPD (NCT04636814) and Phase II trials for asthma.

Alto Neuroscience/MEDRx’s ALTO-101 is a novel small molecule developed for the treatment of CIAS. It is a brain-penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that blocks the enzyme responsible for degrading cAMP, a key signaling molecule involved in cognition and neuroplasticity. Given the established link between PDE4 inhibition, pro-cognitive effects, and antidepressant activity, ALTO-101 is a strong candidate for CIAS therapy. The drug is delivered via a Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), which minimizes side effects typically associated with PDE4 inhibitors and enables higher dosing, guided by EEG and behavioral biomarkers. The drug is currently in Phase II (NCT06502964) for schizophrenia.

In April 2024, Alto Neuroscience announced positive Phase I results for ALTO-101, showing improved pharmacokinetics and tolerability with the transdermal formulation compared to oral dosing. By June 2024, the company had launched a Phase II clinical trial to further evaluate the transdermal version of ALTO-101 for the treatment of CIAS. Earlier studies with the oral formulation demonstrated improvements in cognition and cognition-related EEG markers in humans. The ongoing trial is designed to leverage the advantages of transdermal delivery to optimize treatment outcomes, with top-line results expected in the second half of 2025.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the PDE4B inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the PDE4B inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

PDE4B Inhibitors Overview

A PDE4B inhibitor (a subtype of PDE4 inhibitor) is a type of small molecule that specifically targets and blocks PDE4B, an enzyme mainly involved in breaking down cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) in immune and inflammatory cells. Inhibition of PDE4B raises intracellular cAMP levels, which in turn produces anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic effects. These inhibitors are currently being explored in preclinical and clinical settings for potential use in conditions such as pulmonary fibrosis, chronic inflammatory disorders, schizophrenia, and related diseases.

The selective action on PDE4B, rather than other isoforms like PDE4D, is designed to maintain therapeutic benefits while reducing side effects, such as nausea, that are frequently associated with non-selective PDE4 inhibition. Ongoing research has yielded several chemically diverse and biologically potent PDE4B inhibitors, with some advancing into clinical trials or gaining approval for specific medical applications. As a result of this, the PDE4 inhibitors market is also gaining traction in the coming years.

PDE4B Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The PDE4B inhibitor report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB), Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Plaque Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis, Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS), and others.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, in 2024, there were ~30 million diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD across the leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan). Whereas, there were ~390K diagnosed prevalent cases of NCFB in the US, and ~2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of CIAS in the US—all these figures are projected to rise by 2034.

The PDE4B inhibitors market report is a comprehensive and specialized analysis, offering in-depth epidemiological insights for the study period 2020–2034 across the leading markets, including the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan. The PDE4B inhibitors target patient pool is segmented into:

Total Cases in Selected Indications for PDE4B Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for PDE4B Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PDE4B Inhibitor

PDE4B Inhibitors Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB), Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Plaque Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis, Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia (CIAS), and others Key PDE4B Inhibitor Companies Chiesi Farmaceutici, Alto Neuroscience, MEDRx, Verona Pharma, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Pfizer, and others Key PDE4B Inhibitors Tanimilast (CHF6001), ALTO-101, OHTUVAYRE, ZORYVE, EUCRISA, and others

Scope of the PDE4B Inhibitors Market Report

PDE4B Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: PDE4B Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

PDE4B Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies PDE4B Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PDE4B Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging PDE4B Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, PDE4B Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Key Insights 2 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Forecast Methodology 6 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 7 PDE4B Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Evolution of PDE4B Inhibitor 7.3 Treatment 8 PDE4B Inhibitors Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.3.1 Total Cases in Selected Indications for PDE4B Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool in Selected Indications for PDE4B Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.3.3 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PDE4B Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Marketed PDE4B Inhibitor Therapies 9.1 Key Cross Competition 9.2 OHTUVAYRE (ensifentrine): Verona Pharma 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 9.3 ZORYVE (roflumilast): Arcutis Biotherapeutics 9.4 EUCRISA (crisaborole): Pfizer List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 10 Emerging PDE4B Inhibitor Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Tanimilast (CHF6001): Chiesi Farmaceutici 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst's View 10.3 ALTO-101: Alto Neuroscience/MEDRx List of drugs to be continued in the final report... 11 PDE4B Inhibitor Market: The 7MM Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 11.3 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Outlook 11.4 Attribute Analysis 11.5 Total Market Size of PDE4B Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of PDE4B Inhibitor by Therapies in the 7MM 11.7 The US PDE4B Inhibitors Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of PDE4B Inhibitor in the US 11.7.2 Market Size of PDE4B Inhibitor by Therapies in the US 11.8 EU4 and the UK PDE4B Inhibitors Market Size 11.9 Japan Market Size 12 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Unmet Needs 13 PDE4B Inhibitors Market SWOT Analysis 14 KOL Views on PDE4B Inhibitors 15 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement 15.1 The US 15.2 EU4 and the UK 15.3 Japan 16 Acronyms and Abbreviations 17 Bibliography 18 PDE4B Inhibitors Market Report Methodology

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.