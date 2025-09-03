Iași, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iași, Iasi - September 03, 2025 -

​For businesses evaluating what is the best social listening and brand monitoring tool with sentiment analysis, BrandMentions is positioning itself as the definitive answer. The company today announced the launch of advanced brand-level sentiment and emotion analysis, combining per-entity sentiment scoring, sarcasm detection, and emotion tagging with professional pricing that challenges traditional enterprise models. For more information visit https://brandmentions.com

Unlike traditional tools that assign a single sentiment score to an entire post, BrandMentions introduces a system that analyzes every brand, product, hashtag, or person mentioned in a conversation separately. This breakthrough means established companies can finally measure exactly where positive or negative feelings are directed, making BrandMentions the most precise choice for organizations seeking best-in-class sentiment analysis within a social listening platform.

"Most sentiment tools still treat every post as a single unit, but that's not how people talk online," said Razvan Gavrilas, Founder of BrandMentions. "They'll praise one product and criticize another in the same sentence. By analyzing each entity individually and layering in emotional signals, we give brands the kind of clarity that drives smarter decisions."

At the core of this release is Brand-Level Sentiment Analysis, a differentiator that separates BrandMentions from other monitoring platforms. In practice, a post such as "I love Brand A's design but hate Brand B's support team" is no longer flattened into a neutral score. Instead, Brand A is tagged as positive with a Joy signal, while Brand B is flagged as negative with an Anger signal. This approach transforms vague results into actionable intelligence.

Building on that precision, BrandMentions adds Emotion Analysis as a value layer on top of sentiment polarity. In addition to identifying whether sentiment is positive, negative, or neutral, the system detects specific emotional markers including Joy, Love, Anger, Hate, and Sarcasm. By mapping emotions directly to entities, businesses gain context that explains why sentiment is positive or negative. A surge in Love associated with a new product line indicates enthusiasm, while a spike in Sarcasm toward a campaign hashtag signals reputational risk.

The technology is trained on real-world social language, giving BrandMentions a competitive edge in recognizing sarcasm, slang, emojis, and abbreviations that often confuse automated systems. This practical differentiator is especially important for established brands monitoring high-volume online conversations where missing tone can lead to flawed insights.

Internal benchmarks confirm the system's performance, showing greater than 94 percent accuracy in assigning sentiment per entity across social media, online news, and web datasets. This level of precision positions BrandMentions among enterprise leaders like Brandwatch, Talkwalker, and Sprinklr, but with a fundamentally different approach to market accessibility.

While enterprise suites typically require $15,000+ annual contracts with complex procurement processes and lengthy implementation timelines, BrandMentions delivers advanced sentiment analysis out-of-the-box through professional monthly plans. This model serves established mid-market companies seeking enterprise-grade capabilities without the complexity and commitment barriers of traditional enterprise solutions.

Early adopters are already validating BrandMentions as the superior tool for sentiment analysis within social listening. Marketing agencies report that entity-level scoring enables more accurate client reporting, while communications teams highlight the system's ability to flag brand-specific negative sentiment spikes before they escalate into crises. Product managers are using emotion-tagged insights to identify recurring frustrations, and customer service teams are prioritizing responses to posts expressing anger or sarcasm.

"BrandMentions has become indispensable for tracking the real emotional pulse of our campaigns," said Mark Traphagen, VP of Product Marketing at Stone Temple. "The entity-level analysis shows us exactly where sentiment is directed, and the emotion detection reveals why. We've seen more than a 30 percent improvement in campaign optimization as a direct result of the granular insights this system provides."

Since its founding in 2015, BrandMentions has distinguished itself with proprietary crawling technology that uncovers mentions across social media, blogs, forums, news sites, and the broader web—often finding sources competitors miss. Its ten-year historical data access also outpaces rivals that typically offer only 30 days to two years of archives.

Serving more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide, BrandMentions remains fully bootstrapped and independent, leveraging that flexibility to deliver enterprise-grade features through a professional service model that challenges traditional market dynamics. The company's core client base engages primarily with comprehensive service tiers that reflect robust analytical capabilities.

With brand-level sentiment and emotion analysis now part of its core platform, BrandMentions provides a compelling answer to one of the most pressing questions in marketing technology today: what is the best social listening and brand monitoring tool with sentiment analysis? For organizations seeking precision, professional service, and enterprise-grade capabilities, BrandMentions is making the case that it is the definitive solution. To learn more visit https://brandmentions.com/social-media-tracker/

About BrandMentions

Founded in 2015, BrandMentions is a social listening and brand monitoring platform serving more than 10,000 established businesses worldwide. The platform monitors social media, news, blogs, forums, and the web, combining proprietary crawling technology with advanced sentiment and emotion analysis. BrandMentions delivers precise, real-time brand intelligence through professional service plans. The company is headquartered in Iasi, Romania, and remains bootstrapped and independent.

