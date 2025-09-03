Lendmark Financial Services Continues Strategic Expansion Across Florida, Opening Two New Branches in Gainesville and Orange Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, continues to expand its Florida footprint by opening two new branches in Gainesville and Orange Park, as part of its multiyear expansion strategy for the state. This marks the company’s third new branch in Florida this year alone.

The Gainesville branch is located at 1240 NW 76th Blvd, and the Orange Park branch is located at 1580 Wells Rd, Suite 21-22. Both branches are expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers and auto dealerships in their first year. Branch managers, Kim Henninger and Robert Pridgen, respectively, will be responsible for the administration of all daily operations. This includes building personal relationships with customers and integrating into the community to ensure area residents receive a superior level of individualized loan services that meet their unique financial needs.

“As we continue accelerating our strategic expansion across the Sunshine State, we’re ensuring every decision made is planful and meaningful to the markets we serve,” said Jerry Sharp, Vice President of Branch Operations at Lendmark. “Likewise, this expansion reflects our commitment to serving more customers throughout the state, while also creating more career opportunities and remaining a positive force in the communities we call home.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call the desired location; Gainesville: 352-316-7445 or Orange Park: 904-602-6160.

Lendmark’s ‘Climb to Cure’ is its signature cause-related initiative. The company has committed to raising $10 million by 2025 to mark its 10-year anniversary partnering with CURE Childhood Cancer. So far, Lendmark’s employees, partners and customers have raised more than $9 million to support CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted pediatric cancer research that is utilized nationwide.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 22 states, including sales financial services for 11,000+ retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates more than 525 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

jhamilton@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-625-3128