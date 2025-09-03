Todd Vande Hei Talks Sobriety and Strength with Colton Danz on the Health Is a Skill Podcast

Beverly Hills California, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a deeply personal episode of Health is a Skill, host Todd Vande Hei sits down with Colton Danz, a strength coach and manager at Stark, to discuss how a life once dominated by addiction evolved into a foundation for personal growth and leadership.

At just 33 years old, Danz reflects on his former life as a high-functioning alcoholic while maintaining peak physical form. He was drinking nearly 45 shots of vodka per day while coaching back-to-back fitness classes. His physical and mental health eventually collapsed, leading to a life-changing decision to enter intensive rehab.

“There came a point where I had to come to terms with the fact that I was probably going to die in a few months—or finally face my demons,” said Danz during the conversation. “I chose to live.”

Today, Danz leads by example at Stark, using vulnerability, empathy, and lived experience to inspire both clients and fellow coaches.

Highlights from this episode:

Danz’s physical resilience during active addiction and the hidden toll it took





How recovery fostered emotional intelligence and shaped his leadership style





The impact of modeling sobriety on clients’ drinking habits





Why alcohol is the most aggressively rejected substance by the human body





How Danz maintains connection in social environments without using alcohol





The episode also explores the role of support systems, vulnerability as a strength, and the quiet influence of living in alignment with one's values. Danz’s story stands as a compelling example of how individuals can rebuild not only their bodies but also their lives through reflection and resolve.

Watch the full episode of Health is a Skill and explore Danz’s insights on sobriety and strength training.

About Health is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei that features conversations with health professionals, coaches, and thought leaders. Each episode dives into the emotional, physiological, and psychological dimensions of health with a focus on actionable insight.

