Michael Carbonara Launches Campaign for Congress













Broward County, FL, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Carbonara, a lifelong conservative and entrepreneur who has started successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency and fertility care, announced today that he is running for the United States House of Representatives to unseat Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida’s 25th District, a failed career politician who has been in Washington for over 20 years.

“I am running to restore the freedoms in America that the Democrats and Debbie Wasserman Schultz have been taking away from Floridians. My family came to this country for a better life, fleeing communist tyranny in Cuba. I didn’t grow up with a lot, but America gave me the opportunity to pursue my dreams, to start my own businesses and to provide a safe home for my family. Our economy, our families and our liberties, are being crushed by a bloated bureaucracy and out-of-touch elites like Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz,” explained Carbonara. “I’ve seen how innovation, hard work, and personal freedom lead to success. I want every Floridian to be more free, more prosperous and more safe with an economy that works for everyone, lower prices and the ability to feel secure in their communities. In the U.S. House I will stand up to those who want to take our freedoms and crush our prosperity and stand with every Floridian.”

Born in Long Island, New York, Michael was raised by a single mother alongside his older brother and younger sister in a Catholic household that instilled strong values of faith, family, and service.

After attending high school in upstate New York, Michael enrolled at Ulster County Community College, where he earned an associate degree in business administration. However, the traditional academic path didn’t immediately resonate with him. It wasn’t until his late twenties that Michael discovered his true calling as an entrepreneur – someone who thrived on driving solutions by creating, innovating, and building rather than fitting into a conventional mold.

Michael’s entrepreneurial journey began when he started his first fintech company in 2011, diving headfirst into technology and software development. His approach was always hands-on: for every business he launched – spanning banking and payments, cryptocurrency, data centers, genetics, and fertility services – he immersed himself completely and became a self-taught

expert. His foundational business principles of people management and understanding macroeconomic trends proved applicable across every industry he entered.

Michael resides in South Florida with his wife Sonia and their two daughters, where he continues to build businesses while preparing to fight for the restoration of freedom that makes America great.

