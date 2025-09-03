SEGG Media Reenters U.S. Lottery Market with Lottery.com Affiliate Initiative and Players Rewards Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), a sports, entertainment and gaming conglomerate that owns Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com, today announced its plans for reentry into the domestic U.S. lottery market. As part of this reintroduction of the Lottery.com brand, the Company will launch a nationwide lottery rewards program and has started the process to serve as an official affiliate partner of state-operated iLottery programs in Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Michigan.

Upon approval, the affiliate marketing programs will mark a return to the U.S. lottery sector for the Lottery.com brand and position the company as a key player in connecting state lotteries with modern, digital-first audiences. Through affiliate integration, the Company will help drive responsible player acquisition and enhance visibility for state-regulated lottery products.

According to a 2023 Gallop survey, more than 143 million Americans purchase lottery tickets on an annual basis. iLottery is the fastest growing segment in the industry. In 2024 the Kentucky Lottery reported that it generated $671 million in sales from their iLottery program or 31% of overall sales. They project iLottery sales to grow by 26% in 2025.

In addition, the Company will introduce a nationwide lottery rewards program designed to benefit both lottery players and authorized retailers. This initiative will allow players to earn exclusive rewards, promotions, and experiences, while also creating new engagement opportunities for retailers who serve as the backbone of lottery distribution. By appealing to all lottery players regardless of their purchase method, the Company is positioning itself to build an ecosystem of unique experiences and products that are created specifically for this community.

“Massive prizes like this week’s Powerball estimated $1.3 Billion jackpot bring out the casual players and introduce new consumers to the fun and excitement of lottery games,” said Gregory Potts, COO of SEGG Media. “As more states adopt iLottery programs, we will use the Lottery.com brand to promote and expand those digital initiatives and increase the community benefits supported through lottery ticket sales across the country. Through our rewards program, SEGG Media will deliver a win-win solution that supports state lotteries, creates more value for players, and drives growth for retailers. We strongly believe our shareholders will see the value in using the Lottery.com brand to support, rather than compete, with local retailers and state lottery associations.”

The rewards program will roll out in phases beginning later this year, with participating states and retailers announced in the coming weeks. SEGG Media is committed to compliance with all applicable state and federal regulations while promoting responsible gaming.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources; the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions; the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules; and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.