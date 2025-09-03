A Courageous Voice Opens New Office to Expand Child Safety Prevention Education

SYLVAN LAKE, MI , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Courageous Voice, a nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention education, will celebrate the opening of its new office with a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 23, 2025, from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 1899 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 201, Sylvan Lake, MI 48320.





Amy Ever, Founder and Executive Director

The new office represents an important milestone for A Courageous Voice as it expands its mission to protect, prevent, and empower children from child abuse and exploitation through lifesaving prevention education in schools and youth-serving organizations throughout the community.

"This new office serves as a central hub, providing us with a dedicated space to plan, coordinate, and expand our prevention education programs to reach more children, schools, and communities," said Amy Ever, Founder and Executive Director of A Courageous Voice. "The space allows us to host volunteer trainings, board meetings, and community partner gatherings in a professional and welcoming environment."

A Courageous Voice provides comprehensive, age-appropriate, and evidence-based child safety prevention education to students in grades K-12, equipping them with essential tools to stay safe from both online and offline dangers. The organization's work focuses on preventing child abuse, exploitation, bullying, and trafficking before it happens, while also empowering adults through its Stronger Together program to serve as child advocates and protectors.

The need for such prevention education continues to be more important than ever before. According to national statistics, 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Research shows that 95% of child sex abuse is preventable with proper prevention education.

"Having a permanent location reinforces A Courageous Voice's presence in the community and demonstrates our stability, growth, and unwavering commitment to keeping children safe," Ever added. "We believe in raising awareness, creating safer spaces, and empowering children to use their voices. Prevention works—and it starts with education."

A Courageous Voice envisions a world where children are safeguarded from abuse and exploitation, fostering communities that nurture and empower every child and adult toward a safer future. The organization's programs are designed around the principle that happy, healthy children—free from harm, should be every community's goal.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is open to the public and will include remarks from A Courageous Voice leadership, the Auburn Hills Chamber, and local officials. Light refreshments will be served.

About A Courageous Voice



A Courageous Voice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from abuse and exploitation through comprehensive prevention education. ACV provides age-appropriate, evidence-based programs to students in grades K-12 while empowering adults to recognize, respond to, and report unsafe situations. For more information, visit acourageousvoice.org.

