Ontario’s 100,000 REALTORS® United in Call for Ombudsman Oversight

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Ontario REALTORS® have been clear: protecting consumer deposits and restoring trust in our regulator must be the government’s top priority. Since the Government of Ontario first undertook a review of the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act (REBBA) in 2017, OREA has led the call for stronger consumer protections in real estate – including increasing accountability and transparency at the Real Estate Council of Ontario (RECO) via ombudsperson oversight.

Today, that call has grown stronger: from North to South, East to West, REALTORS® on main streets in every corner of the province have added their voice to OREA’s call to action. As outlined in the letter sent on behalf of Ontario’s nearly 100,000 REALTORS® at the onset of this campaign: the time for reform is now.

Our message is simple: trust accounts are sacred, consumer protection is non-negotiable, and RECO cannot be left to police itself. It’s time for independent oversight of RECO through the Ontario Ombudsman.

With today’s letter from OREA’s nine largest Member Boards, the majority of all 23 local real estate boards are now on record supporting oversight reform. This is strength in numbers. When REALTORS® from every corner of Ontario stand together, the Government will listen. OREA urges the Government of Ontario to move on TRESA Phase 3 and bring RECO under Ombudsperson oversight.

Consumers deserve confidence that their life savings are safe. REALTORS® deserve a regulator that enforces the highest standards of accountability and integrity. Ontario deserves action.”

- Cathy Polan, 2025 OREA President

