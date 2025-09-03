EVIDENT and Siemens Healthineers Join Efforts to Advance Digital Pathology at Klinikum Ludwigshafen

WALTHAM, Mass. and ERLANGEN, Germany and LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology company, and Evident — which recently acquired Pramana, an AI-enabled health tech company modernizing the pathology sector — announced a strategic alliance to deliver a fully digital pathology workflow to Klinikum der Stadt Ludwigshafen am Rhein in Germany. This initiative will help expand access to advanced diagnostics, streamline processes, and support improved patient care.

“By combining Evident’s innovative approach for advanced imaging precision with our digital pathology solutions, we can integrate seamlessly into clinical workflows. This helps pathologists to diagnose with greater confidence while patients benefit from faster, more accurate treatment decisions,” said Svenja Lippok, Head of Digital Pathology & Cardiology IT at Siemens Healthineers.

“For us, digital pathology is not about efficiency gains — it is a pivotal step in our journey to deliver truly personalized healthcare,” said Dr. Mindaugas Andrulis, Head of the Institute of Pathology at Klinikum Ludwigshafen. “Together with Evident and Siemens Healthineers, we are not merely deploying an advanced digital pathology solution in isolation. We are integrating pathology with other diagnostic disciplines into a unified IT framework — the foundation of a data-driven hospital and, ultimately, an operating system that transforms AI models into real clinical care.”

Klinikum Ludwigshafen is a major non-profit teaching hospital and regional diagnostic hub serving the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan area, with a high-volume pathology lab that handles more than 25,000 histological cases annually. This integrated solution will support the hospital’s centralized digital pathology workflows and enable scanning of multiple specimen types, including cytology, using advanced volumetric imaging. The clinical and technological expertise of Siemens Healthineers, combined with Evident’s Pramana CE-IVDR–certified digital pathology platform, which features scanning automation, inline AI readiness, and integrated quality assurance and quality control, will deliver streamlined diagnostics and greater accuracy to support clinical decision-making.

“Digitizing pathology is more than just modernizing infrastructure—it’s about creating a foundation for faster diagnoses, stronger clinical collaboration, and smarter AI integration,” said Prasanth Perugupalli, Vice President and General Manager of Digital Pathology at Evident. “Together with Siemens Healthineers, we’re helping pathology labs and hospitals like Klinikum Ludwigshafen confidently take the next step toward scalable, next-generation testing capabilities.”

Siemens Healthineers and Klinikum Ludwigshafen will share early learnings and operational insights from the deployment during a speaking session on September 7 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM CEST, titled “The Path Forward – Navigating the Digital Transformation in Pathology,” at the European Congress of Pathology (ECP), September 6–10 in Vienna, Austria. Visit Evident at booth #17, Pramana at booth #108, and Siemens Healthineers at booth #88, for more information.

About EVIDENT

For over 100 years as Olympus, we set the industry standard for optical precision in microscopy, helping the world see what was once out of view. Today, as Evident, we continue to help scientists, physicians, and engineers illuminate the unseen with advanced imaging solutions that combine renowned optics with cutting-edge digital innovation.

Our life science portfolio supports research, clinical diagnostics, and education, offering a comprehensive range of imaging methods from essential brightfield and darkfield microscopy to advanced fluorescence, 4D analysis, and digital pathology. In industrial microscopy, we deliver precision and flexibility through laser scanning, digital, and semiconductor microscopes designed for tasks ranging from routine inspection to intricate quality control and manufacturing analysis.

Whether advancing new therapies, ensuring product integrity, or exploring the unknown, Evident is defining a new era of discovery with easy-to-use tools that help unlock hidden answers and empower exciting new breakthroughs.

Evident is headquartered in Tokyo and supported by R&D and manufacturing centers in Japan, the United States, Germany, and China, with operations and dedicated sales and service centers around the world. For more information, visit EvidentScientific.com/solutions/digital-pathology.