Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Absolute Dental Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absolute Dental (“Absolute”), a Nevada-based dental practice, recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of more than one million individuals.1 An unknown actor accessed files on Absolute’s network containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including names, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state-issued ID information and passport or other governmental ID information. The data files also included protected health information (“PHI”) such as medical history, diagnosis and treatment information, health insurance information and explanations of benefits. Absolute also reported that some individuals’ financial account or payment card information was exposed in the incident.

