Remitly Announces Upcoming Investor Webinar and Product Event

SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following webinar and product event:

Remitly Webinar on Product Innovation/Stablecoins

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time

Remitly Reimagine

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time / 2 p.m. Pacific Time

Please reach out to Tien-Tsin Huang, JP Morgan research analyst, at tien-tsin.huang@jpmorgan.com or register here for access to the September 9 live webinar. The webinar will be available for replay on Remitly’s investor relations website at https://ir.remitly.com/ .

Remitly Reimagine, our product event, will be webcast live and available for replay at https://remitly.events/ .

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of digital financial services that transcend borders. With a global footprint spanning more than 170 countries, Remitly’s digitally native, cross-border payments app delights customers with a fast, reliable, and transparent money movement experience. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its vision and transform lives around the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

Luv Sodha

ir@remitly.com

Media Inquiries:

Ali Sylte

press@remitly.com

