Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2025 Distribution

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,450 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

