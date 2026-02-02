Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing (“MH”) and recreational vehicle (“RV”) communities (collectively, the "properties"), announces it will release fourth quarter 2025 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suninc.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13757256

The replay will be accessible through March 11, 2026.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2025, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 501 developed properties comprising approximately 174,680 developed sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

