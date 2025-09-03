Motorsport Games to Present at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, announced today that Chief Executive Officer and President, Stephen Hood, and Chief Financial Officer, Stanley Beckley, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place on September 8-10, 2025 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the investor section of Motorsport Games’ website. The public webcasting link for the presentation can be accessed here by clicking here: https://journey.ct.events/view/b8bff973-8551-4ae3-9171-9f12327e46b4

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Hood or Mr. Beckley at this conference, please email investors@motorsportgames.com.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to EPFR, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.0 featuring new cars, updated 2025 content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

Website and Social Media Disclosure :

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to its investors using its investor relations website (ir.motorsportgames.com), filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The Company uses these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with its investors and the public about the Company and its products. It is possible that the information the Company posts on its websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the information it posts on its filings with the SEC, the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list the Company will update from time to time on its investor relations website):



The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release. In addition, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any of these websites and social media channels, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@motorsportgames.com

Media:

pr@motorsportgames.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebb431ce-7088-4b24-8ebb-b5ac75811ded