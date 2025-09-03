Orange Bank and Trust Company Opens Second Full-Service Office in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine in New York for more than 133 years, today announced the opening of a full-service office at 3485 E. Tremont Ave. in the Throggs Neck Business Improvement District, marking the Bank’s second location in the Bronx.

The new office signifies the Bank’s steady growth over the last several years and will support its efforts to serve its current and potential client base in the borough. The branch offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, with a focus on business banking, commercial lending, cash management, payment technology, and wealth management services.

The Bank’s first Bronx location was opened in 2021 in Morris Park. The Throggs Neck office is conveniently located two blocks from the Bruckner Expressway, offering easy accessibility and on-site parking. Orange Bank & Trust’s regional branch network also has locations in Orange County, Rockland County, and Westchester County.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings to our Bronx clients, providing more options for area businesses to bank locally with this new office,” said Michael Gilfeather, President and CEO of Orange Bank. “We are committed to supporting the Bronx’s dynamic business landscape and continuing to help drive economic growth in the region.”

“As a Bronx native with more than three decades of banking experience, I couldn’t be more excited to lead Orange Bank & Trust’s expansion in my hometown and serve our local businesses through a combination of cutting-edge technology and the Bank’s signature personal service,” said Anthony Mormile, Senior Vice President and Bronx Market Manager.

The Tremont Avenue banking office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and offers a comprehensive suite of banking services and financial products, including cash management, commercial loans, and wealth management services. Please visit OrangeBankTrust.com or call the branch at 914-505-9020 for additional information.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution, focusing on commercial lending, business banking, payment processing, and wealth management services. For more than 133 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with more than $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, creating jobs for generations of residents, spurring region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits. The Bank is regularly recognized as one of the New Yorks’s top places to work.

Contact Information: Candice Varetoni AVP Marketing Officer

CVaretoni@orangebanktrust.com