374Water Announces Open-Market Purchases of Company Stock by Board Members and Senior Management

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced recent open-market stock purchases by Company insiders, including Board members and senior management.

374Water President and CEO Chris Gannon, said, “These share purchases underscore our confidence in 374Water’s vision and the tremendous opportunities ahead for our AirSCWO ("AS") technology. We believe there is a significant disconnect between our current price and the value we can deliver in the coming years. We have made considerable progress and expect continued advances for our AS technology with ongoing system deployments. With the completion of numerous municipal, federal, and industrial waste destruction projects on a wide variety of solid and liquid waste streams, we are generating demand across these markets. These recent open-market purchases of our common stock should send a strong message that we are aligned with all our shareholders and look forward to additional milestones and announcements in the months ahead."

“We are excited about the execution of our strategy and growing momentum with our Waste Destruction Services business” said 374Water Board Member Jim Pawloski. “There is no better means of showing confidence in a public company than by purchasing it’s stock in the open market, and management and the Board of Directors remain invested in the success of the organization.”

Details of the transactions were disclosed as appropriate in Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.mzgroup.us