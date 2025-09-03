Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

PARIS, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting
rights
08/31/2025100,325,22989,428,230

 

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:
Media contacts:
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contact:
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

