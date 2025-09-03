Actelis Networks to Present at the Upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

FREMONT, Calif, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that its senior management will deliver a presentation and be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, at the upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 8-10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

Actelis' company presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:30 PM ET.

Yoav Efron, Deputy CEO and CFO will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings during this event. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Actelis Networks management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or e-mail meetings@hcwco.com





Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

