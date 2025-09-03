Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Makes Second Stock Purchase Under 10b5-1 Plan, Underscoring Confidence in the Company’s Long-Term Strategy

The Company also urges all stockholders to vote FOR all proposals for the FF Special Meeting of Stockholders occurring on September 19.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that FF Founder and Global Co-CEO YT Jia purchased approximately $180,000 of FF common stock on September 2, 2025, which is his second purchase of the Company’s common stock pursuant to his previously adopted Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The remainder of YT Jia’s purchases are scheduled to occur next week.

As previously disclosed, Mr. Jia intends to purchase a total of approximately $560,000 worth of FF common stock (including commission fees), representing the after-tax portion of his $1.2 million signing bonus in connection with his appointment as Global Co-CEO.

“My decision to reinvest my signing bonus into FF reflects my deep confidence in our long-term strategy and commitment to creating value for our stockholders,” said Jia. “I believe our Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Strategy will drive transformative growth, and I want to be fully aligned with our stockholders as we execute on this vision.”

Stockholder Vote Solicitation

The Company previously announced that it will hold a Special Meeting of Stockholders on September 19, 2025, to seek approval for proposals aimed at supporting the Company’s strategic initiatives and long-term growth. Key proposals include an increase in authorized shares, a change in the Company’s name, an approval of the issuance of Common Stock to holders of certain convertible notes and warrants and an amendment to the Company’s Amended and Restated 2021 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2021 Plan”). The Company urges all stockholders to vote FOR all proposals.

Particularly, the 2021 Plan amendment proposal would enable the Company to continue offering long-term equity incentives as a competitive alternative to cash compensation. This helps attract, motivate, and retain top talent, while driving strategic execution and delivering long-term stockholder value.

The authorized shares under the Company’s 2021 Plan currently represent only about 1.5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, which is significantly below industry levels. Therefore, at this stockholder meeting, the Company is seeking approval to add 9,500,000 shares of common stock to the equity incentive reserve. Even with this increase, the total number of shares reserved for equity incentives would represent nearly 7% of the Company’s current total authorized shares, or nearly 5% of the Company’s total authorized shares if the proposed share increase authorization is approved.

