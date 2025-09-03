No Limits and Olivier Clovis Scaling Business Form Strategic Partnership to Support Entrepreneur Growth Across Europe

Geneva, Switzerland , Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Limits, the all-in-one ecosystem dedicated to entrepreneurial optimization, today announced a strategic partnership with Olivier Clovis Scaling Business, a Swiss company specializing in digital scaling and funnel strategy. Founded by sales funnel expert Olivier Clovis, the company brings its proven “Low Ticket to High Ticket” method to the alliance, offering entrepreneurs a powerful combination of advanced SaaS tools, hands-on coaching, and structured growth systems across Switzerland and Europe.





Olivier Clovis, founder of the Low Ticket to High Ticket method, and Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte, also known as Major, founder of No Limits

Since 2021, No Limits has supported over 300 businesses and served more than 16,000 clients, enabling them to create, structure, and commercialize their offers while focusing on their core expertise. The platform also provides a team of experts who automate, structure, and amplify their business: online presence management, client acquisition, sales strategy, SaaS tools, premium community, recruitment, digital solutions, process optimization, and advanced business training. No Limits centralizes all the needs of a modern company for efficient growth.

Olivier Clovis, creator of the "Low Ticket to High Ticket" method, has generated over €6 million online and guided more than 20,000 entrepreneurs toward digital success. His methodology, validated by industry leaders like Russell Brunson (ClickFunnels) and Tai Lopez, is a benchmark in both French-speaking and international digital marketing communities.

“The modern entrepreneur has two choices: grow alone, or join an ecosystem that automates, connects, and optimizes. At No Limits, we help you gain 15 years of business experience in just 3 months. This partnership takes that vision even further.”— Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte aka Major AGV, Founder of No Limits

“Business success today is not a solo game: elite growth comes from the combination of proven methods (Low Ticket to High Ticket) with Europe’s most robust all-in-one structure. Our alliance sets the new standard for digital scaling.”— Olivier Clovis, Scaling Business

No Limits members now benefit from:

: personalized support, exclusive SaaS tools, automation, operational structuring, recruitment resources, digital marketing, advanced training, and a premium community Priority access to proven digital scaling methods that have delivered results for over 20,000 entrepreneurs

that have delivered results for over 20,000 entrepreneurs Workshops, masterclasses, and exclusive content tailored to any business, at any stage

A centralized one-stop shop for every aspect of business growth to optimize time and profit

for every aspect of business growth to optimize time and profit Tested free resources, AI-based tools, templates, and tailor-made coaching

About No Limits

No Limits is a next-generation entrepreneurial ecosystem headquartered in Romandie (Switzerland) and operating worldwide, founded by Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte, who has worked with some of the biggest French names in online business. The platform provides comprehensive commercial support through advanced SaaS tools, expert coaching, automation services, and a vibrant community of entrepreneurs. Having already supported over 300 businesses, No Limits helps entrepreneurs scale efficiently while staying focused on their main expertise.

About Olivier Clovis Scaling Business

Olivier Clovis Scaling Business is a Swiss-based company specializing in digital business growth and funnel optimization. Founded by entrepreneur and strategist Olivier Clovis, the company is known for its “Low Ticket to High Ticket” methodology—an approach that has helped generate over €6 million in online revenue and support more than 20,000 entrepreneurs. The company provides tools and training for digital scaling, client acquisition, and sustainable business growth across the European market.





Anthony Gonnet Vandepoorte, also known as Major Agv, founder of the company No Limits in Switzerland



Press inquiries

No Limits

https://nolimits-inc.com/

No Limits Team

press@nolimits-inc.com

No Limits On-Line SARL

Z.I. Proprèses 7, 1868 Collombey, Switzerland

For direct contact via onlyWhatsApp: +33 7 80 94 94 32

Email: press@nolimits-inc.com



