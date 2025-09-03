SBA Launches First-Ever Loan Program Dedicated to American Manufacturers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched its first-ever loan program dedicated to supporting America’s small manufacturers, which make up 98% of all U.S. manufacturers. The 7(a) Manufacturer’s Access to Revolving Credit (MARC) Loan Program will offer working capital for small businesses engaged in manufacturing (NAICS 31-33), specifically designed to provide maximum flexibility and minimal red tape.

“With 98% of American manufacturers classified as small businesses, the new MARC Loans represent a powerful source of targeted capital for those who are growing our nation’s production,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “The SBA is working alongside President Trump to rebuild our industrial dominance by empowering small businesses to bring back Made in America. For decades, our manufacturers and workers were crushed by bad trade deals that outsourced American jobs, supply chains, and strength. Thanks to the America First Agenda, we’re building again – and this working capital program will empower manufacturers to create jobs, supercharge growth, and reshore American industrial might.”

The MARC Program expands SBA’s portfolio of loan programs by adding a new source of liquidity for small manufacturers, while offering lenders maximum flexibility to structure working capital loans. This provides more options to meet businesses’ unique working capital needs:

MARC lines may be structured as either a revolving line of credit or term loan.

The MARC is positioned to help growing manufacturers access flexible working capital as they scale their operations and take on new customers.

Loan funds may be used for any short-term working capital need of the manufacturer, supporting everything from inventory purchases to new projects.

MARC lines of credit can help manufacturers expand their working capital by leveraging the available equity of their existing facility or equipment.

The MARC Program complements the SBA’s core 7(a) and 504 loan programs, providing a flexible new line of credit to manufacturers and lenders. MARC Loans can be used in combination with SBA and conventional commercial loans, making it a potent new tool in support of the Administration’s effort to reshore American industrial dominance.

Under the leadership of Administrator Loeffler, the SBA previously announced its Made in America Manufacturing Initiative to empower small manufacturers with the tools to lead the nation’s industrial comeback. As part of this Initiative, the agency has committed to cutting $100 billion in red tape, promoting workforce development, and doubling the 7(a) and 504 loan limit for manufacturing. More recently, SBA also launched its Make Onshoring Great Again Portal, a free tool designed to connect small businesses with a database of more than 1 million domestic suppliers and producers.

Complete details on the new MARC Loan Program will be posted at www.sba.gov. Training for SBA Lenders can be found on SBA’s lender Training on Demand web page.

