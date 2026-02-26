ICYMI: Administrator Loeffler Pens Op-Ed Highlighting the Trump Economic Comeback on Main Street

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In case you missed it, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), published an op-ed in The Daily Signal following President Donald J. Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address – contrasting the historic economic comeback for America’s small business community with the failed Biden agenda that crushed Main Street. Thanks to President Trump’s pro-growth policies, small businesses are once again hiring, expanding, and investing as a new dawn breaks for workers and communities across our nation.

Click HERE to read the op-ed or view excerpts below:

“The American story is one of resilient comebacks. And as we celebrate our 250th year as a nation under the leadership of President Donald Trump, we’re witnessing perhaps the greatest comeback of them all—especially for Main Street USA.”

“As the president illustrated last night at his State of the Union address, America is awakening from a yearslong winter of managed decline under the heavy hand of big government. Today, we’re glimpsing the rekindled lights of our nation’s greatness on the horizon by putting America First—and reigniting the free enterprise system that powers opportunity.”

“During the Biden administration, the flame of our nation’s towering economic strength, rooted in capitalism and exceptionalism, was nearly extinguished. Under the crushing weight of Bidenomics and socialist welfare policies, massive inflation, red tape, bad trade deals, and a growing bureaucracy, families and small businesses faced devastating setbacks in earnings, savings, and homeownership.”

“In just over 12 months, Trump has restored confidence and opportunity to Main Street with a commonsense economic agenda designed to put hardworking families and small businesses—not Washington bureaucrats, illegal aliens, or coastal elites—in the driver’s seat.”

“Growth is driving the comeback on Main Street. Small business sales recently hit a six-month high and small business optimism remains above the 52-year average. Over 70% of small business owners expect higher revenues this year, 55% plan to create new jobs, and over half say that Working Family Tax Cuts will materially boost their business and growth projections.”

“These historic tax cuts represent the next chapter of our nation’s economic turnaround, with long-term incentives designed to break job creators free from the clutches of socialist government and empower the private sector—kickstarting the engine of free enterprise that creates jobs, drives expansion, and promises generational wealth.”

“As Trump highlighted last night, the state of our union is finally strong again, and the best is yet to come.”

